Watch the heartwarming moment this ice hockey player is surprised with tickets to meet her heroes

Fatima Al Ali plays ice hockey for the United Arab Emirates, and is a fan of the Washington Capitals in the US – so imagine her surprise when the Capitals and Etihad paired up to take her halfway across the world to meet her favourite players.

Former Capitals player Peter Bondra had met Fatima in November and he was so impressed, he uploaded videos of her showing off her hockey skills to Twitter for his followers to see.

He also thought that Fatima deserved to come and meet some of her favourite hockey players.

Fatima was given two business class tickets from Abu Dhabi to Washington DC, as well as two tickets to a game – she will also be an ambassador for Hockey is for Everyone month in February on her visit, which celebrates growing diversity and involvement in the sport.

Fatima’s favourite player is Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the team, who hopefully she will get to meet during her trip.