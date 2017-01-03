Watch the heart-stopping moment a toddler saves his twin brother after a dresser falls on him

This is the incredible moment a chest of draws falls on top of a toddler, pinning him to the ground.

Two-year-old Brock Shoff was trapped under the piece of furniture for almost two minutes before twin brother Bowdy managed to free him.

The video was posted by the twins’ parents Kayli and Ricky – to highlight the dangers of falling furniture.

Dad Ricky, a sales manager from Orem, Utah, said: “We were just waking up and normally hear really anything that the twins do but we didn’t hear a thud or crash or anything.

“We have a security system with cameras that we can view live and also watch the recorded video after-the-fact and my wife got on the camera and saw the dresser pulled down.

(Kayli Shoff)

“Immediately she went downstairs to the nursery and found them totally fine. I pulled up the recorded video and it was then we realised how lucky we were.”

The stay-at-home mum posted the footage to her YouTube channel, Kayli Shoff, after initial hesitations to alert other families to the hazards of falling furniture.