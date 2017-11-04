Watch: The guy who voices the Animaniacs sings Yakko’s World from memory and crushes it

by Greg Murphy

The Animaniacs were staples of Irish households in the 1990s, and we would tune in every day to follow the adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.

Rob Paulsen, the voice behind Yakko, stunned fans back in the second episode of the series when he sang the countries of the world in quick succession, and he can still do it.

The episode, ’Yakko’s World/Cookies for Einstein/Win Big’, was first broadcast in 1993 and 23 years later, Paulsen still has the countries of the world memorises - and has even added a few more.

This is absolutely genius!

Paulsen recorded the video for Nerdist and blew the presenters and the audience away.

Just to see how it compares, here’s the original.

Paulsen is the voice of many of our childhood characters such as Pinky (Pinky and the Brain), Raphael and Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and of course Yakko and Dr Scratchansniff (Animaniacs).