WATCH: The controversial Super Bowl ad that everyone is talking about

US building materials supply company 84 Lumber has everyone talking about their ad depicting a Mexican woman and her daughter making the arduous journey to the US.

The company describe it as ’a mother and daughter’s symbolic migrant journey towards becoming legal American citizens.’

The pair are seen struggling to the border only to be confronted by a wall in an obvious point to President’s Trump campaign promise.

The ad ends with the mother and daughter eventually finding an open door into America, when the ad tells us: ’The will to succeed is always welcome here.’

The full ad (above) was not originally shown live on TV in the US as it was deemed too political for broadcast. A 90 second edit was shown which invited people to watch the conclusion online.

Budweiser already courted controversy with their ad showing co-founder Adolphus Busch travelling by boat from Germany to the US in the 1850s.

Social media had wildly differing views on the advert.

84 lumber's ad hit me right in the feels WOW WHAT AN AD. — muñeco (@ayeraybae) February 6, 2017

You will lose a lot of money #84Lumber by supporting and encouraging illegal immigration. Very poor business move and offensive. #SuperBowl — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) February 6, 2017

In response to comments on 84 Lumber’s Facebook page that the ad is a show of support for illegal immigration the company stated:

"We do not condone illegal immigration. The journey of the mother and daughter symbolizes grit, dedication, and sacrifice. Characteristics that we look for in our people at 84 Lumber. President Trump has previously said there should be a “big beautiful door in the wall so that people can come into this country legally.” We couldn’t agree more."

Whatever your thoughts, it is a powerful message.

