WATCH: The adorable moment this dog and donkey are reunited in the Gaeltacht after a year apart

Just when we thought there couldn’t a more romantic Irish love story than Diarmuid and Gráinne, we meet Buster the dog and Jack the donkey.

Star-crossed lovers who fell in love in the Gaeltacht over a year ago and devastatingly had part ways when Buster returned home to Dublin.

And today, they were reunited in the most adorable way.

Buster surprised Jack on the wall where they used to sit and luckily for us Buster's owner, Traolach Ó Buachalla, caught it all on video.

But traditional to any Gaeltacht love story, there’s a twist.

Since their separation Jack has met a new girlfriend, Jill - who he introduced to Buster today.

Turns out, Jill has also taken a shine to Buster.

Will Buster and Jack reunite? Will Jill still be in the picture?

Watch this space …