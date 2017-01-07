Watch the adorable moment boy, 4, gets 'dream' photo with Windsor Castle guard

A normal Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle turned into a very special day for this four-year-old boy.

Marshall Scott, who dreams of becoming a Royal Guardsman one day, wore his mini version of the Coldstream Guards uniform when he went to watch the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle for his birthday.

He saluted as the guardsmen marched past him – but then Lance Corporal Paul Edden came back out of the door to greet the youngster and pose for a photo.

The video, which filmed by Joanna Feng, was shared online by Charanpreet Singh – one of the Guards involved.

And that’s not all. Lance Corporal Edden has invited Marshall’s family on a tour of Windsor Castle.

Awwwwww.