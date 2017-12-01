Watch: Temple Street kids show off their Christmas knowledge

Christmas is arriving at Temple Street Children's hospital with trees going up and decorations being hung.

And the people there have taken to the wards to quiz the kids on how much they really know about Christmas.

They are asked about the names of Santa's reindeer, where he leaves the presents and how he gets to the hospital.

And it turns out they are all festive experts!

Meanwhile, there is an appeal for donations to help children too ill to leave hospital this Christmas.

Doctors at Dublin's Temple Street say they want to keep the magic alive for their little patients who will be stuck on the wards on December 25.