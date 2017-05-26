Watch: Teens release award-winning rap about mental health and suicide among youth

A group of teenagers have released a rap about their concerns over the high rates of teenage bullying, anxiety, depression and suicide, writes Pam Ryan. And it's a must-listen.

The teens from Cork are involved with Foróige Mayfield Youth Initiative and collaborated with Garry McCarthy from GMCBeats Workshops for 'Reach Out, Speak Out'.

Trisha Sexton, 14, Paul Woods, 17, and Shane Keane, 20, are the young minds behind the music. They wrote the rap and made the video to highlight the importance of reaching out and speaking out about mental health.

The group also designed and ran a Peer Education Workshop on bullying and depression among teenagers in St Patrick's College, Cork, a few weeks ago.

Foróige Youth Officer, Deirdre Dennigan, said: "The three-minute rap encourages teens to speak out as 'you never know what's going on in someone else's head'.

"The group worked so hard writing the lyrics, coming up with the music, filming the video and designing the look and feel of the campaign. I'm so proud of what they've achieved. The rap and video showcases how amazingly talented these young people are, whilst highlighting a crucial issue for them and their peers."

They recently won Aldi's Foróige Youth Citizenship One to Watch Award.

Throwback to a great day at the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards 2017!!@Aldi_Ireland #ForóigeCitizenshipChallenge pic.twitter.com/TBiO53g0sF — Foróige (@Foroige) May 23, 2017

Much deserved we think!

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact: