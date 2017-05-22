WATCH: Students stage walk out during Mike Pence’s graduation speech

A large group of students staged a walkout during their graduation ceremony in protest of Mike Pence’s speech to the congregation.

The American vice president had began his speech at Notre Dame university, Indiana - where he hails from - when students stood up and left the room.

Most of the students were part of the activist group, We Stand For which said the the walkout was in protest of his policies.

The university was prepared for the protest, after students had openly invited more students to join them on social media.

They had also written to the university’s chancellor to ask that Donald Trump not be invited to speak.

The students then gathered outside the ceremony to continuously sing the Notre Dame anthem while Pence spoke inside.

Also during the ceremony the student body’s valedictorian stood in front of the VP and called out for a "courageous response" in support of refugees.

By Anna O'Donoghue

