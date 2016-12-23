WATCH: Storm Barbara batter the Donegal coast

Storm Barbara has arrived and has been battering the Irish coast all day.

In western Donegal, at Crohy Head, the full wrath of the natural elements is being experienced and Iain Miller sent us in a small video to allow us to experience Storm Barbara in all its glory.

The video shows 80mph winds and a 8ft land sea. It was taken at low tide, but the winds and the prevailing sea motion meant the tide stayed high all day.

Take a look at the power and force of mother nature at work.