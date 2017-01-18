WATCH: Starving bears in Indonesian zoo beg for food

A video showing a number of bears looking gaunt, starved and malnurished at a zoo in Indonesia has emerged, shocking people across the world.

The footage of the emaciated sun bears was shot by the Scorpion Wildlife Trade Monitoring Group which says the footage was taken inside the Bandung zoo in Indonesia.

The short clips show the hungry bears begging visitors for food and another video shows the poor animals eating their own faeces.

Since the videos have emerged a petition has been set up to shut down the zoo.

To show your support and help these bears, click here to sign the petition.