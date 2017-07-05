Watch: Stag party in Monaghan travels on pub crawl by tractor

By Ciara Phelan

A stag party in Monaghan has hands down raised the bar when it comes to getting around on a night out.

Paul Deery’s stag took place in Monaghan and instead of spending money on a limo and a top night club they decided to keep it local.

Not like your usual night out where you travel by taxi, they hitched a trailer to a red Massey Ferguson to be taxied around to their local pubs.

Paul who is the drummer in the Fuzzy Burger band arranged the tractor with his brother and best man Seamus but kept it a secret from the rest of their friends.

The stags started off their day with clay-pigeon shooting before being collected in the tractor.

"The fuzzy Burgers played music that morning in John Murrays pub in Lough Egish, and the tractor and trailor picked us up. Myself and Paul arranged the tractor and trailor but it was a surprise for all the others.

"The tractor belongs to my father," said Seamus.

The group of 20 stags then headed to the Mac’s Bar in Ballytrain where pub owner Mary McConnell said the lads played a game of tug of war.

"I was asked to get a bit of rope and they played a game of tug of war," she said.

They ended their night with a barbeque at Coleman’s pub in Laragh, Castleblaney.

The distance between each pub was a maximum of ten minutes and the lads added a bit of colour to the tractor with some balloons.

Seamus said there were a few sore heads the next morning but they can’t wait for the wedding on July 15.