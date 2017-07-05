WATCH: South Korean kids passionately singing ‘oh ah, up the ra’

At this stage we all know at least one Irish person who took the jump and travelled the world teaching the English language.

From Thailand to South Korea, you’ll always come across a group of newly qualified teachers flying an Irish flag.

Today we came across this video of a Tyrone man quizzing his students on their favourite colour but we never predicted what happened next.

“My favourite colour is green,” one adorable little girl said before the entire class break out singing the Wolfe Tones classic, Celtic Symphony.

We can just picture their parents’ faces as they run around the local supermarket singing, ‘oh ya up the ra’.

And just for comparison, here’s the Rubberbandits version of the song: