Watch: Simon Zebo smoothly rap live on air for Ray D'Arcy

Munster and Ireland Rugby pro Simon Zebo showed off his rapping talents live on RTÉ One yesterday.

The athlete appeared on the Ray D'Arcy Show to chat about his GAA stories as an ambassador for #HurlingToTheCore, an intiative to get people sharing GAA stories.

On the show, Zebo talked gregariously about a wide range of topics from raising his two young children to his professional career.

Listen to the full interview here:

Simon also told Ray when you play your first game for Ireland and get your first cap, part of the initiation is to sing a song on the team bus and again at the post match function in front of the opposition.

Simon took on the classic rap song 'Rapper's Delight' by the Sugarhill Gang and treated Ray to a live performance.

Check it out:

This is not Zebo's rapping debut, as he often takes to musical renditions on camera, including a carpool caraoke advertisement.

Here it is, in case you missed it.