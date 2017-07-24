WATCH: Scenes from Game of Thrones added to tapestry in the North

Tourism Ireland has released a time-lapse video of the weaving of a brand new section of its Game of Thrones tapestry.

The centrepiece of their 2017 campaign, created in partnership with HBO, is a Bayeux-style tapestry, hanging in the Ulster Museum – which brings to life the trials and tribulations of the show’s characters in its most epic and famous scenes.

The new section of the tapestry features several scenes from 'Dragonstone', the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones.

It includes Arya with the Lannister soldiers, Euron Greyjoy’s fleet sailing into King’s Landing, Daenerys and Tyrion contemplating the invasion of Westeros over the Painted Table, as well as Dany’s allies sailing to Dragonstone.

The new section of the tapestry will be on display in the Ulster Museum from tomorrow.

As season 7 unfolds, new sections of the tapestry will be revealed each week, in the build-up to the next episode, capturing key events from the previous week.

Tourism Ireland is sharing these new sections via social media.