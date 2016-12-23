WATCH: Santa visited a Doggie daycare and we can’t take it

Between the heart-warming homecoming videos and the smallies witnessing the magic of Santa, our emotions have been over the place during the festive season.

But we weren't ready for this.

The Doggie Lodge is a doggy day care located in County Wicklow.

A place for your pets go to to play and socialise with other dogs while you’re at work.

Yesterday Santa Paws dropped by to say hello, ask them what they want for Christmas and of course take that all-important photo.

Would you look at their little faces, we can’t take it.

And just when we thought it couldn’t get any more adorable, they filmed the whole thing.