WATCH: Ryan Seacrest thinks Lingus is a place in Ireland because of Aer Lingus

As we know some place names in this country of ours can be a big of a tongue twister for our American friends; so much so they think every usual word is an Irish location.

Well, would you believe us when we try to explain that Youghal is pronounced, yawl?

Yesterday, US TV hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were discussing Delta Airlines terminal move on their morning chat show and mentioned Aer Lingus as one of the airlines that would be affected.

The conversation then went something like this:

Ryan: “If you’re going to Canada, Air Canada. If you’re going to Lingus, Aer Lingus. I don’t know where that is… I think it’s in Ireland somewhere”.

Lisa: I’ve always been curious about Aer Lingus, but I’ve always been too embarrassed to ask. I’m like “What is Aer Lingus?” and I wanna go on it.

Skip ahead to 12:43 to listen:

Of course, being the legends that they are Aer Lingus tweeted the host to visit them at the terminal.

Hey @LiveKellyRyan, pop in to see us any time at LAX! (We're the ones with the green airplanes.) Love the show. 😘 — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 16, 2017

FYI, the term Aer Lingus is an anglicisation of the Irish word, aerloingeas meaning "air fleet".