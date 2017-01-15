Watch Russian thrill-seekers 'horseboarding' - it's the latest extreme winter sport

There’s a new extreme winter sport taking over the Ural mountains in Russia.

It involves snowboarders tethering themselves to a horse, whose rider then gallops through the snow, taking the boarders with it. Right… as you do.

Here’s a look at some “horseboarding” action.

So, basically… it looks terrifying. We’re all agreed on that, right?

But it’s also taking place in incredibly beautiful surroundings. So that makes us a teeny, tiny bit more tempted to try it out.

*watches video again*… Actually, we’re still pretty terrified.

Aleksandr Pryazhkin came up with the idea after the mountains could no longer feed his thirst for adrenaline.

The horseboarding pioneers will now carry on trying out their new sport throughout the rest of the winter months. But they say they have no plans to commercialise their innovation just yet.

