WATCH: Rubberbandits release hard-hitting new song tackling suicide

Over the years the Rubberbandits have moved on from being known as the messers with the plastic Centra bags on their heads to advocates for Irish mental health issues.

#WorldSuicidePreventionDay Use this to be there for a friend. Also, donate to @PietaHouse please. pic.twitter.com/XIzI2OzafJ — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) September 10, 2017

With Sunday September 10 marked as World Suicide Prevention Day, the duo decided it was the best time to release their new song, Sonny, which tackles the subject of suicide.

Written and performed by Blindboy Boatclub and Mr Chrome, it features an array hard-hitting lyrics.

The song opens with, “He isn’t lonely or addicted to drugs. He doesn’t owe his mother’s money to thugs. He’s not an alcoholic. He isn’t depressed and he’s going to break a lot of hearts ...”

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

If you are affected by anything in this article, please call 1800 247 247, or visit www.pieta.ie.

We’ve reached out to Pieta House for a comment.