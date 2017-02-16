Watch Rory's Stories depict the pain of watching a movie with someone who doesn't give a f***

Ever sit down to watch a movie with someone who has no interest in paying attention?

Well your pain is felt by partners all over the nation and Rory's Stories has put together a short sketch to help find the humour in those ridiculously annoying situations.

From asking questions, to checking their phone, munching through the best parts and falling asleep, its all covered in this tongue firmly in cheek depiction.

Take a look.
