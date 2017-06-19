WATCH: Robbie Williams’ dad serenades Dublin crowd with Sweet Caroline

Move over Robbie Williams, it was all about his dad Peter at his concert in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium Saturday night.

During the show, the former Take That band member delighted fans with a few different cover songs and at one point he began to reminisce about his childhood.

He chatted about watching his father tell jokes at the local club and singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and as the band played the first few bars, a very dapper looking man made his way to the stage.

“My dad everybody,” Robbie announced before belting out the duet.

If Carlsberg did father’s day presents.