WATCH: Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer

Rockstar Games have finally released a trailer for the long-awaited sequel to fan-favourite Red Dead Redemption.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will follow "the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive".

Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V, the upcoming western game is described by the company as "an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland".

The game will follow in its predecessor's footsteps with a vast and atmospheric world that can be explored in single and multiplayer sessions.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to be released in Spring 2018.