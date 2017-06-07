WATCH: Real life Glee Club serenade local Galway woman

By Ciara Phelan

The Whiffenpoofs, who are the oldest a Capella group in the world, serenaded a local woman in Carrabane, a small village near Loughrea in Co. Galway on Monday night.

The group of Yale students were performing at The CAFE Festival in The Village Theatre.

Every year, 14 senior Yale men are selected to be in the group which was founded in 1909 and today the Whiffenpoofs have become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions.

Tina Maher, a local who had attended the show, was lucky enough to bump into the group after in the Gate Lodge pub where they dedicated a tune to her.

