Watch: Rafael Nadal’s novel way to prepare for his match against Giles Muller may leave you wincing

Rafael Nadal found himself in a difficult match in his Wimbledon round of 16 tie against Giles Muller, but did this mishap in his pre-match preparations have something to do it?

The Spaniard, 31, lost the first two sets against the Luxembourgian after his pre-match warm up went a little wrong before coming onto Court One.

Ouch. At least he was able to laugh about it with Muller afterwards though.

Nadal recovered well from the the knock on his noggin though, pulling the match back from two sets down to take Muller to five sets.

When you keep your #Wimbledon dreams alive...@RafaelNadal takes the fourth set 6-4 to force a decider against Gilles Muller #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/IVqNcLvSgD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

Elsewhere in the men’s tournament Andy Murray dispatched Frenchman Benoit Paire in straight sets on Centre Court – a feat shortly followed by Roger Federer over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old beat the 26-year-old in clinical fashion to reach the quarter finals at Wimbledon for a 15th time.

Bringing up the half-century.@rogerfederer beats Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach a record 50th Grand Slam quarter-final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zCL0Qej0PR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2017

Federer has won 18 Grand Slam titles. One more at Wimbledon will give him a record eighth championship at the All England Club.