WATCH: Professor Robert Kelly has finally opened up about his kids interruption

At this stage the entire world has watched this clip of the professor being interrupted by his kids a least 20 times.

If you’re anything like us, it was on repeat for at least 24 hours.

Now, Robert Kelly has finally reacted to the video in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In the interview, Kelly said: “As soon as she [his daughter] opened the door I saw her image on my screen.

“She was in a hippity-hoppity mood that day because of the school party”.

He then explained that he was trying to guide his daughter out of shot with his arm as he thought that BBC would “cut away to other footage or try to narrow the camera angle”.

It wasn’t until he witnessed his son James glide into the room he knew “it was over”.

He said he immediately wrote to the BBC to apologise, but within 15 minutes the broadcaster asked if it could put a clip of the interview on the internet.

The couple told the WSJ that they initially declined, feeling uncomfortable that people might laugh at their children and after a little persuasion they thought it would show that they were just a regular family and they could laugh at the incident too.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kelly and his family plan to hold a press conference at his university to answer questions from the Korean media, which have a strong interest in the video.