Watch: 'Pretentious' and 'privileged' travel video fails to impress as many take offence to message

A viral video that has been watched 5.3m times is causing controversy online after it attempted to explain the concept of a 'millenial traveller' to the older generation.

The three minute clip has divided opinion across the age spectrum with some 7,870 comments left under the Facebook post on the Global Degree page.

The video, entitled 'Dear Older Generations', apparently aimed to explain to the pre-millenials why our generation is so invested in travelling and exploring the world.

Unfortunately the tone of the video has not sat well with many.

Narrated by a group of 'Millennial Travellers' the video begins by apologising to the older generation for being “unable to sit still in an office,” among other things.

The video goes on to define the millenial traveller as a “digital nomad” who is bound by little.

“The entire world is our workspace, our classroom, our playground, our home.”

The video, laced with beautiful backdrops of scenic locations across the globe, then goes on to further apologise.

“Sorry for not buying into the whole society expectation of a mortgage, a family and kids.”

As a hot air balloon crosses the sun, in a scenic and picturesque image, the narrator says “Call us entitled, privileged, or whatever names you want.

“But excuse us for ignoring you and proceeding forward.”

The video goes on to say: “It is our mission to have racism, prejudice and discrimination face away into the history books.”

The narrator then apologises for not supporting wars and for sharing everything they do online, describing their community as in support of following dreams.

The short film was made by video company Global Degree in partnership with the online travel insurance company World Nomads.

The film has been shared over 85,000 times but underneath the video, amid the comments is a number of negative remarks.

Karen F Lim wrote:”I love traveling the world and working outside of cubicles but I still feel like this video is defensive and somewhat whiny. It's attacking respectable lifestyles which are different from their own... which is ironic considering the whole point of the video... ? “

Hana Kolouchová said:”Such a pretentious video- Jesus christ! You think 80's and 70's kids didnt feel the same way???? The same message recycled again and again, what do you want? the marriage, house and kids or travel etc? Just live your life how you want. Just wait MILLENIALS until the next generation posts shit like this and you will see how fucking outrageously pompous and bullsh*t it this message is - sorry for being gen Y - fu*ks sake ! grow up and pop that bubble you live in!”

Erin Jeffrey posted: “This video is horrendous - pretentious and narcissistic. It is ridiculing 'normal' lifestyles having a respectable job, raising a family etc in favour of self-indulgent travelling, but how to HELL would you be able to toboggan down a volcano in Nicaragua without some sort of income to do it in the first place. 'Don't bother with your education kids, you can find it all online anyway, just travel the world using your trust fund while taking photos and bragging to people on Facebook who aren't quite so fortunate' ...What a message. “

Another Facebook member Johnny Gallagher remarked: “This is the most privileged piece of sh*t I have ever seen. I'm more or less a millenial but I just don't agree with you. You don't need to be on a beach in Indonesia to fight racism or change the world.