Watch motorist reverse down busy US motorway
07/06/2018
Astonishing footage shows a motorist in the US driving in reverse down a motorway during rush hour – without hitting any other vehicles.
The Ohio Transportation Department released the video showing an SUV going through traffic backwards for just over a mile in Canal Winchester, 15 miles south east of Columbus.
It is believed the motorist may have had transmission problems.
- Press Association
