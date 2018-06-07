Watch motorist reverse down busy US motorway

Back to Discover Home

Astonishing footage shows a motorist in the US driving in reverse down a motorway during rush hour – without hitting any other vehicles.

The Ohio Transportation Department released the video showing an SUV going through traffic backwards for just over a mile in Canal Winchester, 15 miles south east of Columbus.

It is believed the motorist may have had transmission problems.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, US, Car, Video, Ohio, US, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover