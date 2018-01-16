Watch: Michael D Higgins, Bono, Sinead O’Connor mark Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday at star-studded concert
Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday was marked by President Michael D Higgins, among others, who presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to the singer.
MacGowan turned 60 on Christmas Day.
A star-studded concert marked the occasion last night and famous faces such as Bono, Johnny Depp and Imelda May were in attendance.
A video shared by the President’s official Twitter account shows the pair meeting and embracing before MacGowan received his award.
Last night President Michael D. Higgins presented Shane MacGowan with a Lifetime Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/sSgI4q0wG9
— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 16, 2018
During the event, tributes were paid to the late Dolores O’Riordan, who died unexpectedly in London yesterday.
Host John Kelly dedicating a performance of the ‘Broad Majestic Shannon’, by Cerys Matthews, to the late star from Limerick.
Stunning performance #TheBroadMajesticShannon dedicated to Dolores by @cerysmatthews #Shane60 @NCH_Music pic.twitter.com/lkG4oaEnGK— Suzanne Doyle (@SuzanneDoyleSDC) January 15, 2018
Singer Sinead O’Connor was also in attendance to honour the Pogues frontman.
Her surprise appearance to perform You’re the One drew a lengthy standing ovation from the crowd.
Sinead O'Connor!!!! #Shane60 pic.twitter.com/bPcdLoAr87
— caroline sleiman (@csleimanpurdy) January 15, 2018
Another unexpected guest on the night was U2’s Bono, who sang A Rainy Day in Soho.
The National Concert Hall in Dublin was filled to capacity for the event, which came to a close with MacGowan’s version of Wild Mountain Thyme, surrounded by a host of stars.
That's some line-up on our stage tonight #Shane60 pic.twitter.com/NdYB0YShV6— NationalConcertHall (@NCH_Music) January 15, 2018
