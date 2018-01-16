Watch: Michael D Higgins, Bono, Sinead O’Connor mark Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday at star-studded concert

Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday was marked by President Michael D Higgins, among others, who presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to the singer.

MacGowan turned 60 on Christmas Day.

A star-studded concert marked the occasion last night and famous faces such as Bono, Johnny Depp and Imelda May were in attendance.

A video shared by the President’s official Twitter account shows the pair meeting and embracing before MacGowan received his award.

Last night President Michael D. Higgins presented Shane MacGowan with a Lifetime Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/sSgI4q0wG9 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 16, 2018

During the event, tributes were paid to the late Dolores O’Riordan, who died unexpectedly in London yesterday.

Host John Kelly dedicating a performance of the ‘Broad Majestic Shannon’, by Cerys Matthews, to the late star from Limerick.

Singer Sinead O’Connor was also in attendance to honour the Pogues frontman.

Her surprise appearance to perform You’re the One drew a lengthy standing ovation from the crowd.

Another unexpected guest on the night was U2’s Bono, who sang A Rainy Day in Soho.

The National Concert Hall in Dublin was filled to capacity for the event, which came to a close with MacGowan’s version of Wild Mountain Thyme, surrounded by a host of stars.