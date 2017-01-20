WATCH: Melania brought the Obamas a gift and it was super awkward

Today is the big day in Washington, with Donald Trump set to be sworn in as US president in the next few hours.

The whole thing is unfolding live on air and viewers watched Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the house, where they were greeted by outgoing president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.

The Trumps arrive at the White House to meet the Obamas on #InaugurationDay https://t.co/kDIHIENtjI pic.twitter.com/7T55KfHuLN — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2017

When the two women greeted each other Melania handed over a gift, but Michelle didn’t really know what to do with it.

Michelle turned first to a nearby marine, who remained standing at attention with a salute and was frankly no help at all.

With an army of photographers waiting to take pictures of the foursome, she was left awkwardly holding the package until Barack took control and disappeared to find someone to take care of it.

Many viewers commented on the uncomfortable moment …

Sky news is over repeating it even. 😂😂😂 Michelle really didn't know what to do with Melania's gift box. So much confusion. #Inauguration — JEMIMA Na-gundi 💎 (@like_a_gem) January 20, 2017

Love the scene of @FLOTUS not knowing where to put @MELANIATRUMP's gift, and @POTUS bringing it inside. Most "domestic" moment of the day. — Adam Sharp 🖖 (@AdamS) January 20, 2017

Michelle looked so awkward when Melania gave her that gift.... 🎁 — Courtney Hall (@CourtneyHall326) January 20, 2017

… while others appreciated the gesture from Melania.

The fact that Melania greeted Michelle with a Tiffany & co. Gift, such a classy lady. 😭🇺🇸 — Taylor K. Bryant (@tbryant2013) January 20, 2017

Nice touch @MELANIATRUMP such a nice gesture to bring the FLOTUS a gift 🎁 to the White House... enjoy your day! 😊❤️🇺🇸 — Pamela Miron (@pammy62661) January 20, 2017

Of course the important question is - what was it?

what is that gift that Melania Trump bring for Michelle @whitehouse? #TrumpaInauguration #Inauguration45 — Atuhairwe Novert (@nover1atuhairwe) January 20, 2017

a gift in a big blue box can only mean one thing. #tiffany's! — Politics (@PoliticsOnPoint) January 20, 2017