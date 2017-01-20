WATCH: Melania brought the Obamas a gift and it was super awkward

Back to Trump presidency Discover Home

Today is the big day in Washington, with Donald Trump set to be sworn in as US president in the next few hours.

The whole thing is unfolding live on air and viewers watched Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the house, where they were greeted by outgoing president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.

When the two women greeted each other Melania handed over a gift, but Michelle didn’t really know what to do with it.

Michelle turned first to a nearby marine, who remained standing at attention with a salute and was frankly no help at all.

With an army of photographers waiting to take pictures of the foursome, she was left awkwardly holding the package until Barack took control and disappeared to find someone to take care of it.

Many viewers commented on the uncomfortable moment …

… while others appreciated the gesture from Melania.

Of course the important question is - what was it?

KEYWORDS: Donald Trump.

 

By Grainne McGuinness

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover