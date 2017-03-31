Watch: Massive fire causes overpass to collapse in Atlanta

A huge fire has caused a bridge to collapse on Atlanta’s often busy Interstate 85 in the US.

The overpass carries 250,000 cars a day but the blaze made short work of the concrete.

Scary stuff. Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident and no cars were on the bridge when it fell as firefighters had shut it down. The firefighters had noticed chunks of concrete falling from the bridge and luckily they also managed to move to safety before its collapse.

(David Goldman/AP)

It’s not known what caused the fire, but it’s thought PVC plastic materials in a vehicle under the bridge may have caught alight. The top transportation official for the area said there was no way to know when the route would reopen.

“We will have to continue to evaluate the situation and adjust as we do,” Russell McMurry of the Department of Transportation said. “This incident — make no bones about it — will have a tremendous impact on travel.”

(David Goldman/AP)

Cars were parked back to back in queues leading up to the bridge and, until the bridge is fixed, they’ll need to take a new route.