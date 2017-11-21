Watch Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow get hooked on Fair City

"In Fair City, nothing is fair."

So says Will Ferrell, and we can't disagree, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The cast of Daddy's Home 2 got cosy on the couch to take part in Gogglebox Ireland and we've had a sneak preview of what's to come.

While the producers are remaining tight-lipped about what the foursome watch, we have an exclusive clip of them discovering the soap that Ireland loves to hate: Fair City.

Other than the slow pacing of the show, they seem to love it!

Gogglebox Ireland: Celebrity Special airs on TV3 tomorrow at 10pm.
By Denise O’Donoghue

