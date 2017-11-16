Watch: Marco Rubio has the last laugh as Donald Trump suffers an awkward water moment

Having mocked former presidential rival Marco Rubio for his water breaks, US President Donald Trump endured an incident of his own at the White House.

Speaking about his five-nation tour of Asia, Trump looked for a bottle of water, but unsuccessful in his search, proclaimed: “They don’t have water, that’s OK.”

Somebody then pointed to the table on his right, which did indeed have a bottle of water upon it.

Trump took two sips from the bottle before continuing his speech, but the minor debacle was enough to bring the president’s Rubio comments to mind.

Trump pulls a Rubio. Stops for water break — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 15, 2017

On February 26, 2016, Trump drank some water on the campaign trail, saying “It’s Rubio!” while throwing water out of the bottle.

Rubio became aware of Trump’s recent water incident at the podium, and tweeted his analysis of the president’s performance.

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, others observed the unorthodox nature of Trump’s technique.

And Donald Trump drinks water like my child drinks out of a sippy cup...



Good night Twitter. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 16, 2017

It looks like Rubio now has a watertight defence against any further bottle jokes from Trump.