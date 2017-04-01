WATCH: Late Late Show’s powerful tribute to Rescue 116

Back to Discover Home

Earlier this month, Irish poet James O’Connor shared his poem paying tribute to the Irish Coast Guard heroes who lost their lives on March 14.

The poem speaks powerfully about the honorable work done by our National Coast Guard and last night was include in the Late Late Show tribute to Rescue 116.

As O’Connor read the poem aloud, pictures of heros Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Paul Orsmby, Captain Mark Duffy and Ciaran Smith appeared on multiple screens behind him.

People have since taken to Twitter to praise the tribute.

The search for the two crew members, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith, is ongoing.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover