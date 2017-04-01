WATCH: Late Late Show’s powerful tribute to Rescue 116

Earlier this month, Irish poet James O’Connor shared his poem paying tribute to the Irish Coast Guard heroes who lost their lives on March 14.

The poem speaks powerfully about the honorable work done by our National Coast Guard and last night was include in the Late Late Show tribute to Rescue 116.

As O’Connor read the poem aloud, pictures of heros Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Paul Orsmby, Captain Mark Duffy and Ciaran Smith appeared on multiple screens behind him.

People have since taken to Twitter to praise the tribute.

Beautiful tribute poem by Joseph O'Connor for #R116 on the #LateLateShow — Treacy O'Connor (@TreacyOC) March 31, 2017

Such a moving tribute to the heroic crew of #rescue116 and everyone involved in SAR #latelate — Fiona Murphy (@fcemurphy) March 31, 2017

The search for the two crew members, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith, is ongoing.