WATCH: Kerry bat dad does some one-two-threes on Jimmy Kimmel

Unless you’re living under a rock you have more than likely witnessed the moment a bat caused havoc in one Kerry household.

The video, which was uploaded to Tadhg Fleming’s Facebook page, has since been viewed nearly 3 million times, as well as being re-uploaded to news platforms all over the world.

So, it was only a matter of time that The Flemings caught the attention of some of the big names in showbizness but never did we think they would be skyping Jimmy Kimmel from their kitchen in Ballymac, Co Kerry - as you do.

Or that Bat Dad himself would wrapped up the interview by donning his famous football shorts and socks and do some one-two-threes.

Oh the galmour.