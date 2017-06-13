Watch: Jeremy Corbyn uses Theresa May's most infamous campaign soundbites against her in the Commons

Jeremy Corbyn has used perhaps the most infamous of soundbites from the General Election campaign against the very person who said it.

Speaking across from British Prime Minister Theresa May, Corbyn told the House of Commons that the Labour party is ready to provide “strong and stable” leadership should the Tories’ “coalition of chaos” fail.

Corbyn was speaking in Parliament for the first time since the Labour Party’s 30-seat gain in the June 8 General Election – and he made light of May’s troubles as Prime Minister as she bids to agree a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her Conservative administration.

“I’m sure we all look forward to welcoming the Queen’s Speech just as soon as the coalition of chaos has been negotiated,” he said, addressing speaker John Bercow.

“I must let the House know – and the rest of the nation know – that if that is not possible, the Labour Party stands ready to offer strong and stable leadership in the national interest.”

Corbyn: "I'm looking forward to this #Parliament, however short it might be."

Jezza's on fire this afternoon — ZJ Fox (@ZackFoxFilm) June 13, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn says if Tory and DUP talks break down "Labour is ready to provide strong, stable leadership in the national interest" THE SASS — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) June 13, 2017

Corbyn enjoying trolling May in Commons: Labour stands ready to offer "strong and stable leadership in the national interest" — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) June 13, 2017

Corbyn’s speech was one of many in the first meeting at the House of Commons since the election.

The unusual circumstances the UK Government is currently under, after a lost Tory majority lead to a hung parliament, was cause for some jeers when the newly re-elected Bercow addressed the house.

In a difficult atmosphere for the Prime Minister, May instead chose to acknowledge the diversity of the newly elected parliament.

The new parliament includes more women, a greater number of disabled MPs and more black and ethnic minority politicians than ever before.