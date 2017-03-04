WATCH: JCB rescues ponies from flooded circus tent in Mallow

Parts of the country were flooded overnight following a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and snow being issued for the west and south west of the country.

Flood defences were put up last night in Mallow as a precaution and, as this video from Pakie O'Donoghue shows, it was a good idea as the river burst its banks near Cork Racecourse Mallow.

The ponies belong to Circus Vegas, which is in Mallow until Sunday. Today's shows in Cork Racecourse Mallow have been cancelled.

A JCB helped to guide the animals from the circus tent this morning.

Pakie filmed the rescue at 9am, and he added that "the ponies are eating grass and doing great."

Circus Vegas has thanked the public for their help following the flooding.

"We would like to thank you for all your concern and well wishes everyone is fine and ponies are doing great. Well done to all the staff and management for the great job they did getting everyone to safety."