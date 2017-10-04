WATCH: Is this Cork secondary school haunted?

By Anna O'Donoghue

If you’re anything like us, you’re a bit of a scary cat when it comes to all things spooky and haunted.

(Although we keep reminding ourselves that there are no such thing as ghosts).

So, you can imagine our state when we came across this strange CCTV footage captured in the halls of Deerpark Secondary School, Cork at 3am.

Lockers shaking, doors slaming and books flying, oh my!

Prank or poltergeist?

Although we were told it was more than likely prank, a senior member of staff has since revealed that the school has several spooky stories, including one about a trumpet playing ghost who tends to flick the lights on and off again.

We don't know what to believe anymore.