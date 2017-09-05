WATCH: Irish people try Guinness for the first time and it's mind boggling

It’s safe to say that Guinness has a somewhat of a required taste.

And although it may be known as the fuel of our ancestors, not every Irish person emulates the life of #PintBaby.

Some Irish people have never gone near a pint of the black stuff … or dark ruby red stuff as we’re told.

(Shhh! Don’t tell the Americans).

On hearing this, Youtube channel Facts has taken it upon themselves to introduce some of those Irish people to the famous stout.

And not just a pint of draught, they also get them to try a can and a selection of bottled ales and porters.