WATCH: Irish newsreader starts skitting during news bulletin in Glasgow

We’ve all been there, those Sunday mornings at mass when you were made sit in between your parents as you and your sibling couldn't keep in the giggles.

The more you tried to hold in laughter, the funnier the subject got (which is usually not even remotely funny).

Well, that exact thing just happened to Irish newsreader Nick Sheridan on Scottish TV Channel STV2.

And we don’t blame him, it was during a story about a drunken nude pensioner, a hotel and some scissors.

We challenge you not to laugh.

Like a true pro, he pulled in out of bag.