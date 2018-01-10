Watch: Irish Granny test driving new electric car will brighten up your day

Kearys Renault in Cork have introduced one of their oldest customers to one of their newest cars, writes Sally Gorman.

Adorable 84-year-old Ann, was a barrel of laughs test driving the new, fully electric Renault Zoe alongside her partner in crime - her Grandson Eoin, who has since been cut out of her will!

Taking into consideration that Granny Ann has never driven an automatic before, we think she’s done quite well.

According to Kearys Facebook page, Ann is now an #ElectricGranbassador.

Ann has recommended the car to "anyone who could afford it" and says next time she will come in a bikini to make it more exciting.

The video has already been viewed over 17k times, take a look for yourself...