WATCH: Irish firefighter carries fellow runner across the finish line of the Boston Marathon

Northern Ireland firefighter Terry Canning has been praised after he carried a struggling fellow runner across the finish line of this year's Boston Marathon.

The Omagh man came across runner Julianne Bowe suffering from exhaustion just 200 meters from the finish line.

As her legs were about to buckle from underneath her, himself and another competitor rushed to her aid.

The pair tried to get her to walk again but as she began to pass out, Terry picked her up and carried her the rest of the way - determined to see her achieve her goal.

He even set her down just shy of the finish line, so she could physically cross it herself.

Inspirational.

Not only is Terry a long standing member of NI Fire and Rescue Service, he is also chairman of Omagh Harriers Athletics and completed the race in memory of Enda Dolan, an 18-year-old who was killed when he was stuck by a van in October 2014.