WATCH: Irish bride surprises her wife by serenading her during their first dance

Irish couple Heather and Lauren tied the knot in Blackwater Castle, Cork last month.

The day went off as beautiful as the ladies imagined but little did Heather know that her bride had something special planned for their first dance as Mrs and Mrs.

As the couple took to the dancefloor, Lauren - who is a professional singer - took the mic and began to serenade Heather with Elvis’ Can’t Help Falling in Love.

But wait … it gets better.

During the chorus an emotional Lauren handed back the mic to the band and the crowd took over the rest of the song.

Just like something straight out of a musical.

No, YOU'RE crying.