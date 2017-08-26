Watch: Irish 'a special breed' as fans chant together in Vegas at McGregor's weigh in

Irish fans have a reputation for being the best fans in the world and these videos of fans ahead of McGregor's weigh in will give you goosebumps, writes Ciara Phelan.

Irish fans from all over the world have travelled to Vegas to watch McGregor battle it out with Mayweather in one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in years.

Irish fans captured the hearts of people worldwide while chanting and supporting the Irish soccer team in the Euros in France last year and it seems like the Irish invasion is well and truly under way again in Vegas.

More crazy Irish fans here in Vegas after the #MayweatherMcgregor weigh in pic.twitter.com/GJa5oU7Noi — marcos villegas (@heyitsmarcosv) August 26, 2017

McGregor and Mayweather weighed in for their Saturday night (Sunday morning Irish time) fight at the T-Mobile Arena where Irish fans erupted in chants to support the 'Notorious'.

Fans threw Irish flags towards Mayweather while he walked on stage and chanted 'Olé, Olé, Olé' each time Mayweather's face appeared on the screen.

The Irish fans were off the charts today. Incredible support in Vegas for Conor McGregor 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZAF3MgQG05 — Matty Lawless (@mattylawless) August 26, 2017

An electric mix of green white and gold swarmed the T-Mobile Arena and people from all over the world have been posting videos of Irish supporters chanting and commenting about the incredible support they are providing for McGregor ahead of the fight.

One man shared a video on Instagram of the fans saying that the atmosphere was one to remember.

"Love it. This atmosphere is one to remember. You Irish are a special breed!"

Love it. This atmosphere is one to remember. You Irish are a special breed! #mayweathermcgregor #conormcgregor #mcgregor #willgriggsonfire A post shared by Marcos (@heyitsmarcosv) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the amount of money that Mayweather and McGregor are set to make on the fight.

Mayweather is guaranteed a minimum of $100m and McGregor is set to make at least $30m.

These figures do not include the amount of money both men will receive from sponsorship deals.

They don't call him Floyd 'Money' Mayweather for nothing.