Watch: Ireland's Relentless rowers get amazing welcome in Antigua after breaking record

Four friends have become the fastest quartet from the Republic of Ireland to row across the Atlantic ocean.

There was a patriotic welcome for team Relentless as they pulled into English Harbour in Antigua - 32 days, 22 hours and four minutes after they pulled out of La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

There were emotional scenes at the finish line as family and friends, waving Irish flags, flew over from Ireland to welcome the foursome.

The four - Sean Underwood, 25, Eoin O'Farrell, 26 and Patrick O'Connor, 27, all from Cork, and Dubliner Tommy Browne, 28 - battled 40ft waves, sores, and storms as they took on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, dubbed the world's toughest rowing race.

They were the sixth team of more than 20 to cross the finish line, one place behind Irish rivals Home To Portrush.

Mr Underwood said: "It feels a bit surreal at the moment, it's been so long coming.

"To actually arrive now on solid ground - it doesn't feel so solid, we're kind of swaying around the place - it feels great to be here, absolutely amazing."

The group had to battle with chronic hallucinations brought on by sleep deprivation.

Mr O'Connor said: "We've had a lot of dark days out there.

"My family came up with a book with messages from my friends and family on each day.

"It was one of those things I'd leave until it was the roughest point in the day and then I'd read it.

"When somebody mentions they're inspired by you and they know you'll get through to the end, you start doing it for them and you don't want to let them down.

"You get quite emotional about it - you come out of your cabin, you nearly have your tears, and you talk to the boys, and you get on the oars and give it 110%.

"Without the support we've had from people here and back home, there's no way we would have made it, so thank you."

The quartet are raising funds for Cork University Hospital.

- Digital desk