WATCH: Ireland competes in the World Axe Throwing Championship for the first time ever

The World Axe Throwing Championships were held in Germany last weekend and for the first time ever an Irish timber-sports club took part.

The team, which has only been in existence for less than a year, was up against the best of the best International timber-sports teams including Germany, Sweden, Canada, Russia, UK, Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Not only are Ireland’s axe throwing team all from Wicklow, it’s an all female team.

Kelly Lynch from Delgany, Heath Dawson from Roundwood, Leigh Standing from Arklow and Ashley Glover from Ashford.

In the final results, Ashley was placed 14th in the World and Heath was placed 17th.

Keep up the good work, guys!