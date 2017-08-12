WATCH: Impatient dog is not happy about waiting in the car

There's nothing worse than being left in the car on your own.

This dog could have been in the car for 10 minutes; it could have been there for ten years - not even the pooch knows.

(She seems to have only been gone for a few seconds, but to dogs, that's a lifetime.)

But, if their human thought they would wait quietly and patiently, they had another thing coming.

The window was open, but how was he expected to wait without his favourite tunes.

Yeah, that made you hurry up with your business, lady!

Good dog.