Watch: Imelda May shares an epic camping story with Graham Norton
13/05/2017 - 09:45:05Back to Discover Home
As usual, the Irish element of The Graham Norton Show shone brightly in conversation with Cork's finest host.
This week, Imelda May took to the couch, and told a story worthy of the Red Chair when reminiscing about her childhood.
The musician described a delightful, eclectic camping holiday she took with her parents to Paris in a big orange tent.
The holiday was going well and the family were sitting around a camp fire in dressing gowns and slippers, having breakfast when they were suddenly disturbed by French police...
As Amelda May wisely told the audience: “Apparently you can't camp under the Eiffel Tower!”
Take a look:
Join the conversation - comment here