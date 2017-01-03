WATCH: If looks could kill: Teammate’s disgusted reaction to terrible Pointless answer

Twitter account Tartantrums described this moment from Pointless as ‘the end of a friendship’ and we reckon they called it right.

These two young women were taking part in the opening round of the BBC quiz show and the question posed was to name a country that ends in two consonants.

Her answer: Paris.

The contestant, who said she had an A Level in Geography, didn’t even get the country part right, never mind the two consonants.

Her teammate’s reaction says it all.

To be fair to the woman, there is a big difference between shouting at the telly from the couch and actually being on the spot - she is far from the only person to come up with a daft answer on a quiz show.

Still though, Paris.

Her friend might not have been impressed but viewers loved it.

By Grainne McGuinness

