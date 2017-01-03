WATCH: If looks could kill: Teammate’s disgusted reaction to terrible Pointless answer

Twitter account Tartantrums described this moment from Pointless as ‘the end of a friendship’ and we reckon they called it right.

These two young women were taking part in the opening round of the BBC quiz show and the question posed was to name a country that ends in two consonants.

Dear followers, get off to a good start to 2017 and watch the end of a friendship. Thank you #pointless. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V87JicODIA — Tartantrums (@Tartantrums) January 2, 2017

Her answer: Paris.

The contestant, who said she had an A Level in Geography, didn’t even get the country part right, never mind the two consonants.

Her teammate’s reaction says it all.

To be fair to the woman, there is a big difference between shouting at the telly from the couch and actually being on the spot - she is far from the only person to come up with a daft answer on a quiz show.

Still though, Paris.

Her friend might not have been impressed but viewers loved it.

"Name a country ending in two consonants" She answers "Paris" 😅😅😅 #pointless pic.twitter.com/3HTAiiDqi6 — Gianfranco Geraci (@GianSG11) January 2, 2017

Some of the worst answers ever on #pointless and this look, that could certainly kill! 👀 #Paris #Lapland pic.twitter.com/HEDZh2XX4p — Craig Yates (@CraigYates) January 2, 2017

That moment when you have to name a country ending in two consonants and your friend (now ex-friend) says PARIS #pointless pic.twitter.com/BuSPANsZ4j — Scarlett Elizabeth (@scarlettpannell) January 2, 2017

Just watching today's #Pointless. Did anyone check Sarah got home safely?; Mariam had murder in her eyes. — Grümpasaürüs Rex (@GrumpasaurusRex) January 2, 2017