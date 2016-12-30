WATCH: If 2016 is a horror movie, here is the trailer

It’s become a cliche to talk about how bad a year 2016 has been. From unexpected political developments to a neverending stream of high-profile deaths, it seems like 2016 is determined to live long in the world memory.





Or that is certainly the impression you would get online anyway.

Friend Dog Studios have taken the negative social media commentary around 2016 to an extreme conclusion and reimagined the year as a horror movie.

*Shudder*

We don’t know about you but that clip makes us want to lock ourselves away until New Year’s Day.

2017 has got to be better, right?

Friend Dog Studios is the comedy trio of Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, and Seth Macchi - check out more of their stuff here.