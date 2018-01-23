WATCH: Hundreds gather in Limerick for Dolores O’Riordan sing-song
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Limerick last night to pay their respects to Dolores O’Riordan.
And what better way to remember The Cranberries singer than a sing-song.
The event took place in Arthur’s Quay Park and encouraged musicians to sing and play instruments to accompany the music.
Judging by a video, captured by musician Emma Langford, the atmosphere was electric.
“I defy you to not get a little choked up at this,” she captioned the video.
“People of all ages, gathered in the cold, giving Dolores a proper send-off”
Hundreds gathered in Limerick's Arthur's Quay Park singing When You're Gone.— Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) January 22, 2018
Fair play Sandra & Paula for organising it 💚 #Limerick #doloresoriordan pic.twitter.com/cYugQUhVtk
O’Riordan will be laid to rest today in her native Ballybricken, Limerick.
